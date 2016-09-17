At least 8 injured in stabbing attack at Minnesota mall; suspected assailant dead

At least eight people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a stabbing attack at a Minnesota shopping mall on Saturday evening, which ended with the suspected assailant dead inside the mall.

Seven of the eight people brought to St. Cloud Hospital had injuries that were not life-threatening, hospital spokesman Chris Nelson told the St. Cloud Times. No further details were released.

Police Sgt. Jason Burke said the Crossroads Center mall remains locked down.

“The individual we believe to be responsible for the victims' stab wounds is currently deceased inside the mall,” Burke said in a statement. He did not say how the suspected attacker died.

Harley and Tama Exsted of Isle, Minn., who were in St. Cloud to watch their son play in a college golf tournament, were in the mall when the attack occurred.

“All of a sudden I heard pop, pop, pop,” Harley Exsted told the St. Cloud Times. “I thought someone tipped over a shelf. All of a sudden these people started running. I just saw everybody running our way.”

There also were reports of shots fired during the attack.

The couple were unharmed and said they helped another woman who was running from the scene to her car.

St. Cloud is about 70 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

