Suspect in custody in deadly Pittsburgh synagogue attack

Police said a suspect was in custody after a shooting that caused "multiple casualties" at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.
Three officers were also shot in the attack at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood.
Police spokesman Chris Togneri said officers were still trying to clear the building and determine whether any more threats exist. He gave no other details.
The synagogue is located in the tree-lined residential neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, the hub of Pittsburgh's Jewish community, about 10 minutes east of downtown.
President Trump said he was monitoring the shooting. In a tweet, Trump encouraged people to shelter in place and said "looks like multiple fatalities."
8:45 a.m.: This article was updated with the suspect in custody.
This article was originally published at 8:10 a.m.