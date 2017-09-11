At least 8 dead after shooting in Texas home

At least eight people are dead, including the suspect, after a shooting at a home in Plano, Texas, authorities said Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 8 p.m. in the city less than 20 miles northeast of Dallas.

Plano police spokesman David Tilley said police initially responded to a report of shots fired. When the first officer arrived and went inside the home, the officer confronted the suspected shooter, Tilley said.

The officer opened fire, Tilley said, killing the suspect. Two others were injured in the shooting. Their conditions were not released.

The victims and suspect have not been identified. All of those killed and injured were believed to be adults.

Police also have not determined a motive for the shooting. Additional details were not immediately available.

Tilley said a shooting of this magnitude was unusual for Plano, especially in such a quiet neighborhood. He could not say whether police had been called to the home before Sunday.

A police investigation is ongoing.

A woman who lives near the home said she'd earlier seen people laughing and grilling outside.

Stacey Glover told The Dallas Morning News that the party started early Sunday afternoon. Then, she says, she heard shots around 8 p.m. She opened her door and smelled gunpowder. She heard police who arrived yell "hands up" before more shots rang out.

Neighbor Lauryn Nichols said she had a friend who'd been in the house and she didn't know what had happened to the person.

UPDATES:

4:45 a.m.: Updated with witness accounts.

This story originally was posted at 4:10 a.m.