Advertisement
California

South L.A. shooting leaves two dead, one injured

Officers stand behind police tape on a sidewalk.
Police investigate a shooting at Florence Avenue and Dalton Avenue on Saturday night.
(OnScene.TV)
By Noah HaggertyStaff Writer 

A shooting in South Los Angeles left two people dead and one woman in the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at Florence Avenue and Dalton Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday.

Officers took one suspect into custody shortly after the shooting and launched a search for two additional suspects, according to the LAPD.

Advertisement

The department established a perimeter with police dogs and SWAT personnel. One of the suspects barricaded himself within the perimeter. Officers took him into custody around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The third suspect is still at large, a department spokesperson said Sunday morning.

First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting and pronounced two victims dead, both men in their twenties.

A third victim, a woman in her twenties, also suffered gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in stable condition as of Sunday morning, the department spokesperson said.

Advertisement

It remains unknown whether the shooting was gang-related, the police department said on X.

More to Read

California
Noah Haggerty

Noah Haggerty is an environment, health and science reporter at the Los Angeles Times. With a background in physics, he has conducted research on spacecraft propulsion, fusion energy and plasma — the stuff that makes up lightning and the sun. He joined The Times in 2024 as an AAAS Mass Media Fellow.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Podcasts

Most Read in California

Advertisement
Advertisement