South L.A. shooting leaves two dead, one injured
A shooting in South Los Angeles left two people dead and one woman in the hospital with serious injuries Saturday night.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at Florence Avenue and Dalton Avenue around 6:25 p.m. Saturday.
Officers took one suspect into custody shortly after the shooting and launched a search for two additional suspects, according to the LAPD.
The department established a perimeter with police dogs and SWAT personnel. One of the suspects barricaded himself within the perimeter. Officers took him into custody around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The third suspect is still at large, a department spokesperson said Sunday morning.
First responders arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting and pronounced two victims dead, both men in their twenties.
A third victim, a woman in her twenties, also suffered gunshot wounds. She was taken to a local hospital, where she remained in stable condition as of Sunday morning, the department spokesperson said.
It remains unknown whether the shooting was gang-related, the police department said on X.
