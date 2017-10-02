A note to our readers: The Times has lifted its paywall on stories about the Las Vegas shooting

The nation awakened Monday morning to learn that a gunman opened fire at an outdoor country music festival Sunday night on the Las Vegas Strip, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 -- the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

The Los Angeles Times has lifted its online paywall for stories about the shooting to provide the broadest possible access to information.

Here is The Times’ developing coverage from today:

Live updates: Carnage at concert leaves 58 dead, 515 injured

FBI says no evidence that Las Vegas massacre is act of international terrorism

Editorial: The slaughter in Las Vegas is all too familiar, yet Americans refuse to stop it