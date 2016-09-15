Donald Trump offered a theory on why his speech in Flint, Mich., was cut off Wednesday by a pastor: He was set up.

“I got unbelievably good treatment from people," he said Thursday on "Fox & Friends," which showed a Facebook post from the pastor suggesting the visit would be used to educate Trump. "But something was up. I noticed she was so nervous when she introduced me.”

“She was so nervous she was shaking," he continued. "She had that in mind. there’s no question about it.”

The pastor, Faith Green Timmons, gave a different reason: "Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we've done in Flint, not give a political speech," she said as she approached Trump at the podium.

Trump's allegation is a familiar one, particularly the phrasing that "something was up," the kind of vague construction he often uses to suggest unseen forces at work against him and his supporters. But the moment also highlights the deep and residual tension between him and the African American community, which dates back to his promotion of unfounded allegations that President Obama was not born in the United States.