Hillary Clinton rejoins the campaign trail Thursday in North Carolina after taking time off for pneumonia. Donald Trump heads to New Hampshire.

  • In Ohio, Donald Trump says he'd tax Ford for moving production to Mexico
  • Hillary Clinton heads back on the trail after breaking for pneumonia
  • Both Trump and Clinton release some details of their medical status
Sept. 15, 2016
5:40 a.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 5:40 a.m.

Noah Bierman

Hillary Clinton has been on a Twitter rampage against Donald Trump

Hillary Clinton, off the campaign trail since Sunday because of illness, has tried to keep up with Donald Trump using his favorite tool: Twitter.

The Democratic nominee has pushed hard over the last 24 hours at Trump, tweeting out articles and allegations about his financial ties, his lack of charitable giving, and the lack of disclosure of his medical records and tax returns.

Unlike Trump, who appears to write many of his most biting tweets himself, Clinton's criticism appears to be staff-produced. Most of the tweets do not end with the "-H" signature that indicates Clinton wrote them.

Sept. 15, 2016
4:50 a.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 4:50 a.m.

Noah Bierman

Donald Trump says 'something was up' when his speech was cut off in Flint

Donald Trump offered a theory on why his speech in Flint, Mich., was cut off Wednesday by a pastor: He was set up.

“I got unbelievably good treatment from people," he said Thursday on "Fox & Friends,"  which showed a Facebook post from the pastor suggesting the visit would be used to educate Trump. "But something was up. I noticed she was so nervous when she introduced me.”

“She was so nervous she was shaking," he continued. "She had that in mind. there’s no question about it.”

The pastor, Faith Green Timmons, gave a different reason: "Mr. Trump, I invited you here to thank us for what we've done in Flint, not give a political speech," she said as she approached Trump at the podium. 

Trump's allegation is a familiar one, particularly the phrasing that "something was up," the kind of vague construction he often uses to suggest unseen forces at work against him and his supporters. But the moment also highlights the deep and residual tension between him and the African American community, which dates back to his promotion of unfounded allegations that President Obama was not born in the United States.

Sept. 15, 2016
4:18 a.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 4:18 a.m.

Michael A. Memoli

Hillary Clinton returns to the campaign trail after bout with pneumonia

With a little more than 50 days until election day and votes already being cast in many states, the most precious resource a candidate has is time. So Hillary Clinton, sidelined with pneumonia since Sunday, returns to the campaign trail Thursday with some catching up to do.

The Democratic presidential nominee sets off for North Carolina, a state where ballots are already in the mail, ready to make her case again directly to voters while also seeking to dispatch renewed doubts about her candidacy.

The Clinton campaign owns up to the challenge before it. But just as it argued that her post-convention high point was never quite as high as it seemed in polls, her camp views the turbulence of the last week as not quite as dire as those on the outside — even some vocal Democrats — might make it seem.

Sept. 15, 2016
4:17 a.m. Sept. 15, 2016, 4:17 a.m.

Joseph Tanfani

The complicated immigration history of Melania Trump: Tourist visas, then work visas

While an aspiring model from Slovenia, the future wife of Donald Trump came to the United States on a tourist visa, but never worked illegally, according to a lawyer hired to review her immigration records. But Melania Trump has declined to release those records, and the account still leaves some open questions about her immigration history.

Donald Trump has made illegal immigration a central issue of his campaign, vowing to build a wall on the Mexican border and deport millions of people living in the U.S. illegally. Melania Trump’s immigration status became an issue last month, when the New York Post published nude photos it said were taken during a New York photo shoot in 1995 — raising the question of whether she came here on a tourist visa, and worked illegally, before obtaining an H1-B work visa in 1996.

In an attempt to end the controversy, Melania Trump hired immigration lawyer Michael Wildes, who has done work for Donald Trump’s modeling agency and the Miss Universe pageant, to review her records. She released a letter from him Wednesday via Twitter.

