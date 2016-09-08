Trump chats by phone with backers on Capitol Hill, plans to visit again

Donald Trump chatted by phone Thursday with his earliest boosters on Capitol Hill, a pep talk that included plans for a return visit to Republicans in Congress before the November election.

"He said things are going well and he's appreciative of what we're doing," said Rep. Lou Barletta (R-Pa.), one of Trump's first backers.

The potential that Trump will bring a down-ballot drag for lawmakers was not a topic among this crowd.

The Trump caucus on Capitol Hill first launched as a lonely affair, half a dozen House Republicans lawmakers who would meet to support their candidate.

Now, dozens of lawmakers, including the top GOP leadership of the House and Senate, back Trump. About 25 attended Thursday's meeting.

Leadership has largely skipped these sessions.

In fact, attendees said it was Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) who dialed up Trump and got him on the phone to chat with the group.

Trump campaign manager Kellyanne Conway told the group about the latest polling, which listeners largely heard as a sign that their nominee was narrowing the gap with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"The enthusiasm for Donald Trump is off the charts," Barletta said, adding that he does not believe polling in his state — which shows Clinton ahead in Pennsylvania — captures the grass-roots energy he sees among those who do not usually vote.

"Pennsylvania is loaded with people like that," he said.

Earlier in the week, Hill aides doubted Trump would be returning to Capitol Hill any time soon. His last tour hit a rough patch after he sparred with senators who have been critical of his divisive campaign rhetoric.

But on Thursday, Trump told the lawmakers he looked forward to another visit.