Donald Trump announces he raised $90 million in August, but he's still playing catch-up to Hillary Clinton

Donald Trump announced a $90-million fundraising haul Thursday for the month of August, an impressive total but one that still leaves him lagging behind Hillary Clinton in the drive for cash.

The money was raised both for his campaign and for two joint fundraising committees with the Republican Party.

Trump’s campaign said it ended August with $97 million in available cash between Trump and the committees, compared with Clinton, who had $152 million available at month’s end between her campaign and affiliated committees. She raised a combined $143 million for the month.

The Trump campaign said most of its August money came from small donors, but also includes a “significant” infusion from Trump’s personal wealth. The campaign said Trump has spent $60 million on his presidential bid, though Trump’s businesses and properties have collected some of that back for services and rentals.

Trump did not release other details, including breakdowns of contribution sizes and expenses, which he's required to report later to the Federal Election Commission.

But Trump did boast that he received more than $5 million on the day he visited Mexico and delivered a hard-line immigration speech. That money, raised on the final day of the month, was above the approximately $3 million-a-day average for the month.

Trump desperately needs to the money to catch up with Clinton, who has spent far more on advertising, state voter organizing, and who leads in polls. Trump’s campaign portrayed those hurdles as advantages.

“Hillary Clinton and her super PACs have spent over $130 million on negative political ads, and yet we are virtually tied (or better) in the most recent national polls and leading in many of the important swing states,” Steven Mnuchin, Trump's finance chairman, said in a statement.

“Hillary Clinton spent August attending 70 fundraisers; Donald Trump spent August at 34 rallies and speeches. We are very pleased he has continued to dedicate time to fundraise with the RNC to support important ground operations for the Republican Party.”