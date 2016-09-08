TRAIL GUIDE
Trail Guide CAMPAIGN 2016
NATION POLITICS TRAIL GUIDE

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton campaign in swing states after their town hall on military issues.

  • Donald Trump talks with members of Congress, plans another visit to Capitol Hill
  • Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is widely mocked after asking, "What is Aleppo?"
  • Who does Islamic State want to see elected? Hillary Clinton and Trump point to each other
  • Trump tweets that sexual assaults in the military happen when men and women serve together
  • Trump says he's open to allowing those in the country illegally to stay if they join military
Sept. 8, 2016
4:34 p.m. Sept. 8, 2016, 4:34 p.m.

Voting restrictions echo Jim Crow laws, Hillary Clinton says

Chris Megerian

Voting restrictions echo Jim Crow laws, Hillary Clinton says

(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)

Hillary Clinton told an audience of black parishioners on Thursday that she would fight voting restrictions that make it harder for minorities to cast ballots.

“It is a blast from the Jim Crow past," she said at the National Baptist Convention in Kansas City, Mo.

Democrats have been fighting Republican-created laws in some states that restrict early voting or require government identification, winning a recent battle in North Carolina. 

The reference to voting rights was one of several appeals Clinton made to black voters, who polls show overwhelmingly support her over Republican candidate Donald Trump.

"Our nation's values are being questioned in this election," Clinton said, pointing to allegations that the Trump family's company refused to rent to black residents. The case resulted in a settlement with the federal government years ago. 

"We are facing a candidate with a long history of racial discrimination in his business," she said. 

Clinton also lingered on her Methodist faith, saying Americans deserve "a president that will pray with you and for you."

And she talked about how Jesus commanded people to love one another.

“That’s a hard commandment to obey," she said wryly. "Sometimes it’s really hard for me."

Latest updates

By the numbers

All things Clinton | All things Trump

How does Clinton or Trump get to 270 electoral votes? Play with our map.

Who's endorsing who? Find out which celebrities support each candidate.

Find out which Republicans support Donald Trump

Get free news and analysis in your inbox daily from our political team.

Copyright © 2016, Los Angeles Times
72°