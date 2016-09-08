Trump praises Mexican official whose resignation he cheered

Donald Trump on Thursday lavished praise on a high-ranking Mexican official whose resignation he characterized as a personal victory less than 24 hours earlier.

On Wednesday night, Trump pointed to the resignation of Finance Minister Luis Videgaray as a sign of success for his trip last week to Mexico. Videgaray, long considered President Enrique Peña Nieto's closest advisor, reportedly lobbied hard to invite Trump to meet with Peña Nieto.

“Look at the aftermath today, where the people that arranged the trip in Mexico have been forced out of government. That’s how well we did,” Trump said during an NBC News presidential forum.

But on Thursday, Trump took to Twitter to praise Videgaray and implied that his resignation was a loss for both nations.

“Mexico has lost a brilliant finance minister and wonderful man who I know is highly respected by President Peña Nieto,” Trump tweeted. “With Luis, Mexico and the United States would have made wonderful deals together -- where both Mexico and the US would have benefitted.”