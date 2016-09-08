Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton campaign in swing states after their town hall on military issues.
- Donald Trump talks with members of Congress, plans another visit to Capitol Hill
- Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson is widely mocked after asking, "What is Aleppo?"
- Who does Islamic State want to see elected? Hillary Clinton and Trump point to each other
- Trump tweets that sexual assaults in the military happen when men and women serve together
- Trump says he's open to allowing those in the country illegally to stay if they join military
Trump praises Mexican official whose resignation he cheered
