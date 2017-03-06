L.A. schools could be on brink of dramatic power shift

Good morning. It’s Monday, March 6, and here’s what’s happening across California:

TOP STORIES

Power shift

Charter school supporters have their best chance yet to tip the scales and win a controlling majority on the Los Angeles Board of Education. Three of the seven seats are up for grabs, and charter backers have strong candidates, seemingly unlimited financial resources — with major help from former L.A. Mayor Richard Riordan — and the enthusiastic support of a growing number of charter-school families. Los Angeles Times

Hero for our times

Steve Lopez introduces us to a true L.A. hero. He helps the most desperate of Hollywood’s homeless and won’t take no for an answer. Los Angeles Times

Charter oversight

At a time when charter school advocates are determined to increase the number of such schools in L.A., the case of the troubled Celerity schools offers evidence of the growing difficulty of regulating them. The task of spotting and stamping out risky financial practices in charters largely falls to the school district’s charter schools division, which employs about a dozen people dedicated to monitoring the schools’ fiscal health. Los Angeles Times

IMMIGRATION AND BORDER

Latino concerns: President Trump’s promised crackdown on illegal immigrants has rattled some communities with large populations of people here illegally. But a new survey finds that for Latinos overall, immigration was not at the top of priorities. Los Angeles Times

Raid realities: How effective are workplace immigration raids? The case of a French gourmet bakery raided in San Diego several years ago offers a cautionary tale. San Diego Union-Tribune

Asking why: The deportation of a grandmother by immigration authorities has a military family in San Diego reeling and asking why. Los Angeles Times

Past coming back: Old deportation orders are suddenly becoming real-time worries for some immigrants. Said one expert: “People who have been ordered deported and who are still here are the low-hanging fruit. Trump has said he has wanted to deport more people. The easiest way to get those numbers up are to take those people who’ve been ordered deported and go after them.” New York Times

Peer into your soul: How L.A. deals with mass deportation may end up being one of the city’s great moral tests. Los Angeles Times

L.A. STORIES

Big picture: Snap Inc.’s IPO made some L.A. techies very rich. But what does it mean to the larger Southern California tech scene? Los Angeles Times

Bigger picture: Does the rise of Silicon Beach really show L.A.’s on the economic comeback trail? Forbes

Factory made: A onetime iconic gay West Hollywood club could get historic status. WeHoville

CRIME AND COURTS

Motive for murder: A killing in Berkeley becomes a rallying cry for conservatives, and a complicated case of identity and motive. BuzzFeed

Cause of death: Smoke inhalation killed all 36 people who perished in a December fire at the Ghost Ship warehouse in Oakland. Los Angeles Times

S.F. justice: For blacks on trial in San Francisco, finding a jury of their peers is getting more difficult. San Francisco Chronicle

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Importing wealth: California exports poor residents to other states but takes in wealthier people. Sacramento Bee

Babs’ Trump diet: Liberal lion Barbra Streisand says all of Donald Trump’s tweeting is making her gain weight. “I start the day with liquids, but after the morning news, I eat pancakes smothered in maple syrup!" the singer tweeted. Hollywood Reporter