Essential California: Zuckerberg's apology tour

"Reading about Ojai and its charms reminds me of my great-grandparents migrating to the place, then called Nordhoff, from St. Louis. They apparently were caught up in the illustrious advertising to buy property, sight unseen, in California, where they could plant orange trees and live a fabulous life. They were an adventurous couple with two daughters and would add a son and another daughter while living in Nordhoff. They planted orange seedlings on their rocky soil, irrigating them from a nearby stream. They worked hard, dreaming of the rewards. However, there were no legal water rights in the 1880s. A woman who lived upstream resented the newcomers using the water, so she built a dam. The result was the loss of all the saplings and the end of the dream of living in beautiful Nordhoff. They returned to St. Louis.