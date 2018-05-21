Today: Demand and Reply

After eight tweets Sunday slamming the Russia investigation and the FBI, President Trump used his ninth to "hereby demand … that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes - and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!" The Justice Department responded quickly, saying its inspector general would expand its review into whether there was any impropriety. Will that be enough to avert a bigger showdown? Trump supporters have been pushing for more information about a confidential intelligence source, while Trump critics are calling the president's demand an abuse of power.