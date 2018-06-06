Today: Trump’s Man in California

Not long ago, it seemed inevitable that two Democrats would be vying for California’s governorship in November. With Tuesday’s primary election, Gavin Newsom, the favorite of the Democratic Party’s liberal base, cemented his status as the front-runner. But the biggest story of the night was Republican businessman John Cox nabbing the No. 2 spot ahead of Democrat and former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa. Cox spent nearly $5 million (and appeared to get some unlikely help from Newsom’s campaign), but the turning point may have been — what else? — the Twitter support of President Trump. Though Cox says he did not vote for Trump, he now supports him “100%.” Tuesday’s election also had controversy: Before he conceded, Villaraigosa called on elections officials to extend voting until Friday after reports that more than 118,000 voters were accidentally left off the rolls at L.A. County polling places.