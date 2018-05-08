Eyewitness testimony is often unreliable and police and lawmakers know it

More than a decade ago, the late John Van de Kamp, a former California attorney general, led an investigation into failures of the criminal justice system. Under his leadership, a commission found such obvious problems with eyewitness identifications that it didn't even wait for its final report before issuing a series of recommendations for badly needed improvements: Police should use "double-blind" procedures in which the person conducting the lineup or showing the photos doesn't know which person is the leading suspect, and therefore can't lead the witness to make the "proper" identification. Witnesses should be told that the suspect may or may not be among the people in the lineup or the photos, so that they don't feel pressure to pick someone even if they don't recognize him or her. Lineups and photo spreads should be videotaped, so that the integrity of the procedures can be examined after the fact.