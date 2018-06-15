Of course students at UC and Cal State campuses should have access to medication abortions

A medication abortion requires taking two pills — Mifepristone followed by Misoprostol. In California, a variety of healthcare professionals with proper training are allowed to supervise the drug regimen. Typically, a woman takes the first drug at the provider’s office, takes the second one at home 24 to 48 hours later, and, some days after that, returns to the provider for an exam. In a very small number of cases, it still may be necessary to perform a traditional surgical abortion. In those cases, the patient would be referred by the university health service to an outside provider. The medication can cause cramping and bleeding, so some patients may not choose it. But the popularity of the procedure has increased steadily over the last 10 years because it is convenient, private and noninvasive.