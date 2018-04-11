Paul Ryan came in as a 'young gun' with big ideas. He'll leave as a pushover

But at least he was swinging for the fences for a while. That stopped when he took over as speaker late in 2015 — reluctantly, in light of the factionalism that had made House Republicans painfully difficult to lead. Since then, he has managed to keep his unruly majority from shutting down the government or defaulting on the federal debt, as some of its members have frequently threatened to do. But he hasn't found a way to keep a disaffected and stubborn cadre of archconservative members, collectively known as the Freedom Caucus, from defining the agenda. Like erstwhile Speaker John A. Boehner (R-Ohio), Ryan coddles the Freedom Caucus by rarely bringing up bills that aren't supported by a vast majority of Republicans, regardless of how broadly they are backed in the full House.