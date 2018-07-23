Let voters pick Ref Rodriguez's replacement

Rodriguez’s misdeeds -- which included characterizing donations as coming from supporters when the money was in fact coming from him – made a mockery of the laws governing elections. And he didn’t take the ethical high road after the charges were filed nearly a year ago. Of course, he was under no legal obligation to explain himself while the charges remained unproven, or to refrain from key votes while a cloud hung over his office, or to resign while the charges against him colored the school board’s dealings. But the public, especially the voters, deserved better.