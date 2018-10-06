The real story behind California's latest school test scores

“Under the state’s Local Control Funding Formula, more than $27 billion in extra funding has gone over the last three years to schools with large numbers of disadvantaged kids to help the students with the biggest educational challenges. Yet our achievement gap remains huge. Only one in five black students met the state’s standard for the math test. White students were twice as likely to pass as Latino students. Are schools using the extra money in the right way? A new state law will require school districts to be more transparent about how they use this money, and we at the state will need to take a look at whether it’s really being used to help the intended students.