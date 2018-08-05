Leimert Plaza Park's 'beautification' will fence in the spiritual center of black L.A.

A friend of mine who’s a veteran architect and developer who’s done projects in Crenshaw says the real issue is the city’s lack of a more creative and long-term solution to urban realities that affect the park. Leimert Plaza Park has never gotten the kind of attention it deserves, he says, because it’s been seen by officials less as the heart of black L.A. and more as just a patch of open space in a black area that’s an occasional nuisance. If it had been upgraded — “beautified” — years ago and maintained, it would more accurately reflect the aspirations of its neighborhood. The rough elements would have been addressed, taken into account; they would be less a crisis needing attention now.