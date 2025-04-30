Letters to the Editor: Feeling ‘powerless, hopeless and frightened’ amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza

The bodies of Palestinians who lost their lives after an Israeli attack are brought to Shifa Hospital.

To the editor: The last line of Nour Khalil AbuShammala’s article ( “Out of food and under constant attack, we Gazans are dying every day,” April 29) haunts me. “How did you let this happen?” I don’t know.

I do know how horrific the war is, the anger and pain of the families of the hostages taken by Hamas, along with the pain of those living in terror in Gaza. I know the fear of those in the U.S., especially young adults, to speak out against the war.

I know that even though I am personally lucky enough to be distanced from this horrific war, it is beyond discouraging and depressing daily. If it is any consolation to AbuShammala, many have not forgotten about Gaza. We just feel powerless, hopeless and frightened.

Marie Puterbaugh, Redondo Beach

..

To the editor: The tragedy of Gaza lies before the world. Innocents suffer. But missing from the opinion piece is the role of Hamas in perpetuating the tragedy for political purposes.

Hamas leaders should go into exile. Rank and file Hamas members should lay down their arms. The international community should support the traumatized Palestinian people and support their rights to a homeland of their own as a peaceful neighbor of Israel.

Peter Hartz, Toluca Lake

