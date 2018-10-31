No, rent control doesn't always reduce the supply of housing

Proposition 10 isn’t the best solution to the housing crisis — but that’s because there is no best solution. We need a portfolio of strategies, including state-level policies, to help developers and local municipalities increase housing supply. We need to speed up the development process, allow greater density, and take advantage of new transit investments, just to name a few. Senate Bill 827, which would have eased restrictions for developers building housing near transit, would have been a good start, and perhaps it will be revived in the next legislative session.