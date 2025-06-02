Letters to the Editor: GOP megabill isn’t so beautiful when it comes to our warming planet

To the editor: So, it’s hot and it’ll get hotter ( “‘It’s pretty bleak’: A warming planet is poised to get even hotter, forecasters warn,” May 29). Natural disasters from our fossil fuel reliance will cost us health, lives and property.

What does our House of Representatives do? They pass the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which would strip beneficial climate legislation from the Inflation Reduction Act.

With incentives (not mandates), the IRA has already stimulated $600 billion in private investments in 750 domestic clean energy projects, creating more than 400,000 new clean energy jobs. A study published in the American Journal of Preventive Cardiology found that the health benefits of the IRA alone would more than offset the cost of IRA incentives by 2050.

The IRA climate provisions save us even more by limiting future droughts, storms, wildfires, sea level rise, crop failures and insurance rate increases. If our senators have intelligence and integrity, they will strip the bill of its climate-destroying language.

Tom Hazelleaf, Seal Beach