Are you $%@* kidding about cursing in front of your kids?

To the editor: I first learned to use cuss words when I joined the U.S. Army at the age of 20.

(“Go ahead, curse in front of your kids,” Opinion, Sept. 18)

It was during bayonet training when I was forcefully admonished by my drill sergeant that I wasn’t being hateful enough when I thrust my bayonet into what was supposed to be the enemy. He said, “You can’t kill anyone unless you hate their guts.”

That is when I learned to say unprintable words with venom in my voice. It took a while for me to learn how to hate. Yes, there is a time and a place for all kinds of language.

Benny Wasserman, La Palma

::

To the editor: Does a 2-year-old child who is beginning the process of language acquisition have the maturity to differentiate the appropriateness of screaming the F-word in a supermarket setting or using it with impunity at home when he slams the door on his finger?

I don’t think any amount of “coaching” by a parent will enable a toddler to understand the appropriateness of vulgar language in any situation he may encounter.

Children learn from modeling the language they hear without filters, I believe. At that age, if they hear it, they will use it.

It seems to me that the author may be doing a disservice to his toddler, and may subject the child to limited social interaction, because other parents do not accept his child’s crass vocabulary, much less the parent’s lack of common civility.

Arleen McCaffrey, Newport Beach

::

To the editor: To me, the analogy is faulty, because if he explains to his child that a certain word is free at home but might not be in a supermarket, he’s essentially stigmatizing the word; therefore, why use it at all? Decades ago, curse words were almost never used in public dialogue. Today, this is no longer the case; the professor is a perfect example.

The disintegration of civility initiates with language, and consequently, behavior.

We are witness to this disintegration as we observe the public discourse of our politicians.

Giuseppe Mirelli, Los Angeles

