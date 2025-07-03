Letters to the Editor: Now that the GOP megabill has passed the Senate, who in the House will save us?

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) return to the Senate floor after meeting in the U.S. Capitol on July 1.

To the editor: Well, three of the “Fantastic Four” U.S. senators working to defeat the Republicans’ big, bad bill had America’s back: Ms. Fantastic (Sen. Susan Collins of Maine), Human Torch (Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky) and The Thing (Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina). But Invisible Woman — Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) — was nowhere to be seen ( “By a single vote, Trump’s megabill passes the Senate,” July 1).

So who will be Team America’s superheros in the House of Representatives to save the U.S. from the (already) crushing national debt, loss of (already subpar) healthcare, disappeared food assistance, devastated state budgets, decimated education funding, declining bond ratings, more dirty energy and climate pollution and the fascistic pursuit, disappearing, jailing and deportations of projected millions of people we live among (including one of the nicest, most helpful and hardest working persons I’ve ever known, who has already self-deported)?

Nothing to celebrate this Farce of July as America enters the 250th year of its, for now, declining existence.

Gregory Wright, Sherman Oaks

..

To the editor: Well, here we are on the precipice of President Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” An estimated 11.8 million people could lose healthcare with the cuts to Medicaid. For what, you ask? Lowering the federal deficit? Nope.

To the contrary, to raise the deficit $3 trillion over the next decade. For what, you ask? Helping working-class Americans? Nope. The tax cuts disproportionately benefit high-earning American households, with the corporate tax cuts particularly benefiting the richest of the rich.

The truth be told, from Day 1, Trump has done by and large the exact opposite of what he said he’d do for the working class.

Marty Foster, Ventura