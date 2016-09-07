China, U.S. join sweeping climate deal

To the editor: The agreement to make significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions that President Obama signed with Chinese President Xi Jinping is an important step in motivating other nations to make similar commitments in order to reduce global warming and destructive climate change.

( “China, U.S. ratify climate accord,” Sept. 3

The emissions reductions agreed to are a step in the right direction. However, more drastic reductions need to be made in the future. The U.S. and China need to continue to lead in this effort.

Experience in other nations has shown that taxing fossil fuels is the most effective way to induce significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and to induce investment in renewable energy technologies.

Unfortunately, many members of the U.S. Congress, including Republican Sen. James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) refuse to support actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, making it difficult for the U.S. to be a fully effective world leader in combating climate change.

Al Barrett, Santa Monica

::

To the editor: The U.S.-China climate accord is a very welcome hopeful light in our news landscape. The results of the excessive dumping of greenhouse gases into our atmosphere is well-documented.

And even if some in Congress, such as Sens. Inhofe and McConnell, continue to reject the evidence to protect fossil fuel interests, I am convinced that significant progress has been made here and the tide will turn toward a vibrant, low-carbon economy, a cleaner future and a stable climate.

Mary Clumeck, Santa Ana

::

To the editor: Thanks to The Times for printing this very good news. Now, the difficult part of accomplishing these goals must be finished. The Carbon Dividend Plan is the best approach, with a fee on fossil carbon where extracted and a dividend to return the money to the people.

Kadence Martin, Huntington Beach

