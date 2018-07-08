Republicans once ran on protecting Americans from Russia. Then Trump happened

To the editor: The Republican Party of yesteryear was known for its abhorrence of the Soviet Union and all things related to communism. Now the U.S. has a president and Republican leadership unwilling to protect us from Russian meddling in our elections.
President Trump is in the thrall of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, and many Republicans are marching with the man who heads their party. It is stunning to see an American administration willing to stand back and allow Russian actors to tamper with our political system. Furthermore, according to our intelligence agencies, it is likely that the Russian government will try to disrupt the upcoming midterm election and the 2020 presidential race.
The American people are dependent solely on the Democratic Party to protect them from Russia. Whatever happened to the once-patriotic GOP?
John Reed, Hemet
..
To the editor: How convenient that the Senate Intelligence Committee has confirmed the conclusions reached by our own intelligence agencies: that Russia interfered in the 2016 election with the goal of helping Trump win.
The timing couldn’t be better. When Trump visits Putin this month, he can now officially thank the Russian strongman for his help.
Fran Davis, Summerland, Calif.
