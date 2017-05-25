To restore Congress to functionality, the Supreme Court should get rid of gerrymandering

To the editor: If I want to win a seat in Congress today, I need to live in a district where a majority of voters share my political views, and I have to move as far to the extreme of the political spectrum as I can so I can attack any opponent in the primary election. By winning the primary, I will have in effect won my seat in the House because of the gerrymandering of my district, which my party has done for me. (“The Supreme Court strikes a blow against gerrymanders, but not a knockout punch,” May 23)

Now comes my problem: How can I accomplish something of value if I can’t deal with anyone from the other party? If I compromise to any significant degree, I will be attacked by someone more extreme in my party and risk losing my seat.

This is the state we find ourselves in, largely because of gerrymandering. Congress accomplishes little because compromise has become a dirty word. We need courageous state legislatures to draw up fair districts so the people sent to Washington by their constituents can work with other members of Congress and move the country forward.

Stephen Angeles, Santa Ana

