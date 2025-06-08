Letters to the Editor: Don’t get distracted by the President Trump-Elon Musk breakup circus

To the editor: Really, Los Angeles Times? Why would you put an argument between President Trump and Elon Musk, who are behaving like 8-year-olds, on the front page when these two men don’t give a hoot about the American people ( “‘Have a nice day, DJT!’: Trump’s breakup with Musk devolves into a war of insults,” June 5)? Outside of this feud, there’s the unnecessary deportations of men, women and children; the destruction of USAID and the resulting starvations ; and the unnecessary firing of thousands of federal employees with the excuse of cleaning up fraud and abuse (but actually accomplishing very little). I could go on and on. But personally, I think this argument is just another tactic by Trump and Musk to distract us from the “One Big Beautiful Bill” and the looming loss of medical insurance for millions of Americans .

Sheryl Kinne, Van Nuys

To the editor: While the feud between Musk and Trump has a train wreck-like appeal, we forget that the world is also watching. This high school showdown is foolish and irresponsible, but the blame lies directly with the Republican Party. They kissed the ring of this clown and allowed the White House to become the laughingstock of the entire world, not to mention the destruction that has occurred at home: a drop in stock prices, costly tariffs and mass deportations — sometimes of innocent people.

Every Republican who has been part of these antics needs to go. It is time for America to get smart and say to the Republican Party the only two words that have me in agreement with Trump: “You’re fired!”

Paula Petrotta, Rancho Palos Verdes

To the editor: Gee, Trump is heading for his third divorce, this time with Musk. I wonder who will get custody of the chainsaw.

Bob Canning, Petaluma, Calif.