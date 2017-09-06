Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.
Key info:
- The administration will renew two-year work permits as they expire but will stop accepting new applications.
- The program will not be fully phased out until March 2020.
- Tossing the issue to Congress could create a serious split among Republican lawmakers.
15 states, D.C. file lawsuit challenging Trump's DACA shutdown
Fifteen states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit here Wednesday challenging President Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.
The suit was first announced by Washington state Atty. Gen. Bob Ferguson, who called Trump's act “a dark time for our country.”
Plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia
On Tuesday, U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, will end in six months, giving Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants.
The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas.