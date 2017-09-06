Graphics
Most 'Dreamers' live in California, Texas and New York. Here's what you might not know
Young people shielded from deportation and allowed to work legally under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will begin losing their protection next March unless Congress acts before then, the Trump administration announced today.

15 states, D.C. file lawsuit challenging Trump's DACA shutdown

Fifteen states and the District of Columbia filed a lawsuit here Wednesday challenging President Trump's plan to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation. 

The suit was first announced by Washington state Atty. Gen. Bob Ferguson, who called Trump's act “a dark time for our country.” 

Plaintiffs include New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia 

On Tuesday, U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, will end in six months, giving  Congress time to find a legislative solution for the immigrants. 

The participants were brought to the U.S. illegally as children or came with families who overstayed visas. 
 

