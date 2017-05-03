On Middle East peace, Trump wants to get to yes — and figure out the details later

When President Trump hosts Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas at the White House on Wednesday, he will be looking for an opening to get Palestinians and Israelis back to the negotiating table.

More than three months into his presidency, Trump is fixated on delivering a Middle East peace deal, a person close to the White House said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe internal discussions.

Trump has tasked his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, as well as his longtime real estate lawyer, Jason Greenblatt, with setting the stage for a fresh round of peace talks.

But when it comes to what an eventual solution should look like, Trump has told close advisors that he’s not picky about the details, or even the broad outlines.

Trump has expressed a willingness to jettison the longstanding U.S. stance that any resolution should be based on a two-state solution, in which Israel and a Palestinian state live side-by-side, hoping that would spur the two sides to look for more creative solutions. But other members of his administration, including Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, have said the United States remains committed to a two-state solution.

Fundamental issues as well as small details have sunk past attempts to solve one of the most challenging foreign policy riddles any U.S. president faces.

During a phone call in March, Trump invited Abbas to the White House with the intention of talking about how to move toward ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He previously hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he seemed to have a genuinely friendly rapport.

The meeting with Abbas, however, is expected to be uncomfortable.

Members of Trump’s transition team were furious when the Obama administration allowed the U.N. Security Council to pass a resolution in late December condemning Israel's settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Abbas played a behind-the-scenes role in pushing the vote through before Trump took office, and several members of Trump’s staff are still seething over that perceived affront. That faction wants Trump to give Abbas a harsh dressing-down during a private conversation in the West Wing.

But at the same time, Trump has to balance his desire to secure Abbas' commitment to work with him on peace efforts.

Achieving peace in the Middle East is a “top priority” for Trump, a White House official said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans for the meeting. “The president personally believes that peace is possible, and that the time has come to make that deal,” the official said.

What that deal looks like is up to the Israelis and the Palestinians, and should be hammered out in “direct negotiations,” the official said.

“We can help, and support progress toward a peace deal — and the president is determined to do so — but we can't impose a solution on the Israelis and Palestinians. Nor can one side impose an agreement on the other,” the official said.

Among the demands that Trump may make of Abbas is an end to Palestinian Authority payments to the families of Palestinians who were killed carrying out terrorist attacks against Israelis, or who are in Israeli prisons. Some of that money comes from the United Nations, and a bill is making its way through Congress to suspend U.S. funding for the U.N. as a result.

But Abbas, who is 82, suffers from abysmally low popularity ratings at home, and it will be tough for him to make concessions to Trump or to Israel. Moreover, the level of mutual mistrust between Palestinians and Israelis is at an all-time high, said Dennis Ross, a veteran U.S diplomat who spent years attempting to negotiate peace in the Middle East.

“What we can’t afford is another big initiative that fails, because that will just feed the cynicism and disbelief, and it reduces even more any hope that anything can be done,” Ross said in a telephone conference call with reporters.

Ross added that Trump might not demand immediate action by Abbas but would need some sort of guarantee that the Palestinian leader will eventually deliver.

Trump also hopes to enlist some Sunni Muslim Arab allies in crafting a deal. Several, especially among the Persian Gulf states, have quietly signaled a willingness to cooperate with the administration, and, by extension, with Israel, in exchange for tougher actions against their common enemy, Shiite Muslim Iran.

For Abbas, just getting a seat at the White House will be a boost. But he and the Palestinian leadership are also keenly aware — uncomfortably so — that the Trump administration may be far more demanding of them than earlier U.S. governments, especially President Obama’s.

Abbas “is very aware that Barack Obama is no longer president,” said David Makovsky, a fellow at the Washington Institute who focuses on the peace process. “He wants to be relevant to Donald Trump.”

Imad K. Harb, director of research at the Arab Center in Washington, wrote in an essay for the think tank’s website that Abbas will find the “deck stacked against him.”

“There is no evidence of any movement toward an acceptable deal for the Palestinians that Abbas can take back with him to Ramallah,” the Palestinians’ de facto administrative capital, Harb wrote.

