Brett Kavanaugh, a Washington veteran, has inside track to a Supreme Court nomination

Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, a Washington veteran with a reliably conservative record, has the inside track for the Supreme Court nomination to be announced Monday evening by President Trump
The federal appeals court judge, 53, has lived and worked nearly his entire career in Washington, including in past Republican administrations, and he is well-known and respected by the conservative lawyers in the Federalist Society and in the White House counsel’s office.
But some activists on the right have rallied against him, citing his close ties to the Republican establishment and several court rulings that they believe did not go far enough in a conservative direction.
Kavanaugh is a graduate of Yale University and Yale Law School, making him the only finalist for the nomination with an Ivy League education. Last year, Trump said he was drawn to his first appointee, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch, because he had degrees from Columbia, Harvard and Oxford.
Kavanaugh and Gorsuch have followed a remarkably similar path. Both went to the Georgetown Preparatory School in Bethesda, Md. And both were law clerks at the Supreme Court for Justice Anthony M. Kennedy in 1993 to 1994, although Gorsuch was initially hired by Justice Byron White, who then retired.
But where Gorsuch went to work for a law firm after clerking for the high court, Kavanaugh jumped into the high pressure investigation of President Clinton led by independent counsel Kenneth W. Starr, a top Republican lawyer in the previous administration.
Kavanaugh took on the task of reexamining the suicide of Vince Foster, a deputy White House counsel and close friend of Bill and Hillary Clinton who had come under fierce attack in the conservative media. Kavanaugh tried and failed to persuade the Supreme Court to force Foster’s lawyer to turn over notes from a private conversation shortly before his death. The justices refused to waive the attorney’s duty of confidentiality because his client had died.
Later, Kavanaugh was the lead author of the so-called Starr Report that called for President Clinton’s impeachment because he had lied about his sexual relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky. The House under Republican control did indeed vote to impeach Clinton, but the Senate refused to convict him.
In December 2000, with the presidential race between Al Gore and George W. Bush undecided, Kavanaugh joined the Republican legal team fighting to stop the ballot recount in Florida. The Supreme Court did just that by a 5-4 vote in the Bush vs. Gore case, clearing the way for Bush to be declared the victor.
Kavanaugh took a post in the White House counsel’s office under President Bush and later served as his staff secretary. Bush nominated him to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 2003, but because of strong opposition from Democrats, he was not confirmed until 2006.
Since then, he has written about 300 opinions and compiled a solidly conservative record on a court that has a steady diet of dense regulatory disputes. Kavanaugh was skeptical of several of the Obama administration’s environmental regulations, including efforts to limit greenhouse gases and hazardous air pollutants. And he dissented in 2015 when the appeals court upheld a revised regulation under the Affordable Care Act involving contraceptives. Although religious employers did not have to provide or pay for the disputed contraceptives, they were required to file a form notifying the government that they were opting out. Dissenting in Priests for Life vs. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Kavanaugh said that filing the form would make them complicit, and therefore, would violate their rights to religious freedom.
Kavanaugh appears to support broader gun rights under the 2nd Amendment. In 2011, he filed a 52-page dissent when the appeals court, by a 2-1 vote, upheld a District of Columbia ordinance that prohibited semi-automatic rifles and magazines holding more than 10 rounds. The judges in the majority, both Republican appointees, noted that several large states, including California and New York, enforced similar laws.
But Kavanaugh said the ban on semi-automatic rifles was unconstitutional because these weapons are in common use in this country. “As one who was born here, grew up in this community in the late 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and has lived and worked in this area almost all of his life, I am acutely aware of the gun, drug, and gang violence that has plagued all of us…. But our task is to apply the Constitution and the precedents of the Supreme Court, regardless of whether the result is one we agree with as a matter of first principles or policy,” he wrote. But since the Supreme Court in 2008 established a 2nd Amendment right for individuals to have a gun at home, the justices have refused to hear a 2nd Amendment challenge to state laws or local ordinances that restrict the sale of semi-automatic weapons.
Kavanaugh’s long record as a judge has left him open to attack from the right as well as the left.
In 2011, when Obama’s healthcare law was under attack, Kavanaugh dissented when a D.C. circuit court panel upheld the law, but only on procedural grounds. He cited the Tax Injunction Act, which said judges should not decide suits challenging a tax provision until the plaintiff has first paid the tax. His view, if upheld, would have delayed a constitutional challenge to the law, and some on the right faulted him for not simply declaring the law unconstitutional.
Late last year, Kavanaugh was in the middle of a fast-moving dispute over whether a pregnant 17-year-old who was held by immigration authorities could leave to see a doctor and obtain an abortion. Trump administration refused her request and said they did not have to “facilitate” an abortion. After the ACLU sued on her behalf, a federal district judge in Washington ruled she had a right to leave and obtain the abortion. Kavanaugh disagreed and gave the government 10 more days to find a sponsor for the young woman.
But the full appeals court took up the case and reinstated the ruling of the district judge. In dissent, Kavanaugh faulted the majority for creating “a new right for unlawful immigrant minors in U.S. government detention to obtain immediate abortion on demand.”
His stand nonetheless has drawn some criticism in conservative circles because he did not join a separate dissent by Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson. She contended that immigrants in the country illegally had no constitutional rights.