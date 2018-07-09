Brett Kavanaugh, a Washington veteran, has inside track to a Supreme Court nomination

But Kavanaugh said the ban on semi-automatic rifles was unconstitutional because these weapons are in common use in this country. “As one who was born here, grew up in this community in the late 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s, and has lived and worked in this area almost all of his life, I am acutely aware of the gun, drug, and gang violence that has plagued all of us…. But our task is to apply the Constitution and the precedents of the Supreme Court, regardless of whether the result is one we agree with as a matter of first principles or policy,” he wrote. But since the Supreme Court in 2008 established a 2nd Amendment right for individuals to have a gun at home, the justices have refused to hear a 2nd Amendment challenge to state laws or local ordinances that restrict the sale of semi-automatic weapons.