At Jerry Brown's climate summit, one deadline will overshadow all the others

“We saw the same thing with renewable energy,” said Simon Mui, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, a nonpartisan environmental advocacy group. “We went, in the course of a decade, from a plan that didn’t require any of our power to come from renewables to a plan that requires 100% renewable energy by 2030. We are at the same place [with transportation] that we were with wind and solar 10 or 15 years ago.”