A high-stakes legal test for Trump: Can FBI use evidence from raid on his lawyer?

"In the highly politicized, even fevered, atmosphere that envelops this matter, it is simply unreasonable to expect that a team of prosecutors, even if not directly involved in the investigation of Mr. Cohen, could perform a privilege review in the manner necessary to safeguard the important interests of the president, as the holder of the privilege," said the filing by Trump's attorney Joanna C. Hendon. The president's lawyers say Cohen should get a copy of the seized materials so Trump could review them instead.