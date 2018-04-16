A high-stakes legal test for Trump: Can FBI use evidence from raid on his lawyer?

President Trump's longtime lawyer and hard-nosed fixer, Michael Cohen, is expected in federal court in Manhattan on Monday for a hearing with huge stakes for him and his No. 1 client, Trump.
Cohen wants to stop federal investigators from sifting through records seized by the FBI in raids at his home, apartment and offices last week, arguing that the evidence should be protected by attorney-client privilege. Prosecutors say Cohen has been under criminal investigation for months because of his private business dealings — including the secret hush-money payments he arranged for two women who said they had affairs with Trump.
Also expected at the hearing was one of those women: Stormy Daniels, the porn actress who accepted $130,000 in a payment arranged by Cohen. He has said he paid the money himself, never was reimbursed and never even told Trump what he'd done.
The government has proposed that Cohen's materials be reviewed by a walled-off "taint team" that will judge whether the material is relevant to the investigation, or should be kept private. In a filing on Sunday night, lawyers for Trump argued that would not protect the president's rights.
"In the highly politicized, even fevered, atmosphere that envelops this matter, it is simply unreasonable to expect that a team of prosecutors, even if not directly involved in the investigation of Mr. Cohen, could perform a privilege review in the manner necessary to safeguard the important interests of the president, as the holder of the privilege," said the filing by Trump's attorney Joanna C. Hendon. The president's lawyers say Cohen should get a copy of the seized materials so Trump could review them instead.
The president has complained angrily about the raid, tweeting on Sunday that "Attorney Client privilege is now a thing of the past. I have many (too many!) lawyers and they are probably wondering when their offices, and even homes, are going to be raided with everything, including their phones and computers, taken. All lawyers are deflated and concerned!"
But the president himself might have undermined his own argument for protecting the records when he told reporters that he wasn't aware of the $130,000 payment. That will open up an argument that Cohen wasn't acting as a lawyer when he paid the money.
Cohen appears to have taken a different position than Trump on how the documents should be handled. In a letter filed Monday morning with U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood, who is presiding over the case, Cohen's lawyers said that either they and Trump's lawyers should be allowed to review the seized materials before the prosecution can do so or that the judge should appoint an outside special master to do the review.
Allowing Cohen and Trump to review the materials before prosecutors can look at them would be a significant defeat for the government. A special master, however, would be a more palatable solution.
In the letter, Cohen revealed that he has had three clients for whom he did legal work in the past year. He identified two as Trump and Elliot Broidy, the prominent Los Angeles-based Republican fundraiser who admitted last week that he had paid a former Playboy model with whom he had a sexual relationship. The woman became pregnant and subsequently had an abortion, Broidy said in a statement.
Cohen arranged the $1.6-million payment, according to the Wall St. Journal, which first reported the affair. Cohen refused to identify his third client.
