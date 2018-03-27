Does a rash of GOP retirements portend a Democratic wave in November?

photo Name Martha McSally

Arizona Party Republican Status Announced in January that she would run for Senate

photo Name Trent Franks

Arizona Party Republican Status Announced amid a sexual misconduct investigation in December 2017 that he would resign immediately

photo Name Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona Party Democratic Status Announced in September 2017 that she would run for Senate

photo Name Ed Royce

California (Fullerton) Party Republican Status Announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Darrell Issa

California (Vista) Party Republican Status Announced in January that he would not seek reelection; may run to represent a different district

photo Name Jared Polis

Colorado Party Democratic Status Announced in June 2017 that he would run for governor this year

photo Name Ron DeSantis

Florida Party Republican Status Announced in January that he would run for governor this year

photo Name Ileana Ros-Lehtinen

Florida Party Republican Status Announced in April 2017 that she would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Colleen Hanabusa

Hawaii Party Democratic Status Announced in January that she would run for governor

photo Name Raul R. Labrador

Idaho Party Republican Status Announced in May 2017 that he would run for governor this year

photo Name Luis V. Gutiérrez

Illinois Party Democratic Status Announced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Todd Rokita

Indiana Party Republican Status Announced in August 2017 that he would run for Senate

photo Name Luke Messer

Indiana Party Republican Status Announced in July 2017 that he would run for Senate this year

photo Name Lynn Jenkins

Kansas Party Republican Status Announced in January 2017 that she would not seek reelection this year

photo Name John Delaney

Maryland Party Democratic Status Announced in July 2017 that he would not seek reelection but instead run for president in 2020

photo Name Niki Tsongas

Massachusetts Party Democratic Status Announced in August 2017 that she would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Sander M. Levin

Michigan Party Democratic Status Announced in December 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Dave Trott

Michigan Party Republican Status Announced in September 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name John Conyers Jr.

Michigan Party Democratic Status Resigned in December 2017 amid sexual misconduct allegations

photo Name Rick Nolan

Minnesota Party Democratic Status Annnounced in February 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Tim Walz

Minnesota Party Democratic Status Announced in March 2017 that he would not seek reelection but would run for governor this year

photo Name Gregg Harper

Mississippi Party Republican Status Announced in January that he would not seek reelection

photo Name Carol Shea-Porter

New Hampshire Party Democratic Status Announced in October 2017 that she would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Frank A. LoBiondo

New Jersey Party Republican Status Announced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Rodney Frelinghuysen

New Jersey Party Republican Status Announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Michelle Lujan Grisham

New Mexico Party Democratic Status Announced in December 2016 that she would not seek reelection but would run for governor this year

photo Name Steve Pearce

New Mexico Party Republican Status Announced in July 2017 that he would not seek reelection but would run for governor this year

photo Name Jacky Rosen

Nevada Party Democratic Status Announced in July 2017 that she would not seek reelection but would run for Senate

photo Name Ruben Kihuen

Nevada Party Democratic Status Announced amid a sexual misconduct investigation that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Pat Tiberi

Ohio Party Republican Status Announced in October that he would resign in January for a position outside government

photo Name James B. Renacci

Ohio Party Republican Status Announced in January that he would not seek reelection but would run for Senate this year

photo Name Robert A. Brady

Pennsylvania Party Democratic Status Announced in January that he would not seek reelection

photo Name Ryan Costello

Pennsylvania Party Republican Status Announced in March that he would not seek reelection

photo Name Patrick Meehan

Pennsylvania Party Republican Status Announced in January amid sexual harassment allegations that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Bill Shuster

Pennsylvania Party Republican Status Announced in January that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Lou Barletta

Pennsylvania Party Republican Status Announced in August 2017 that he would not seek reelection but would run for Senate this year

photo Name Charlie Dent

Pennsylvania Party Republican Status Announced in September 2017 that he would not seek reelection

photo Name Tim Murphy

Pennsylvania Party Republican Status Resigned amid a sex and abortion scandal in October 2017

photo Name Trey Gowdy

South Carolina Party Republican Status Announced in January that he would not seek reelection and planned to work in the legal field

photo Name Kristi Noem

South Dakota Party Republican Status Announced in November 2016 that she would not seek reelection but would run for governor this year

photo Name John J. Duncan Jr.

Tennessee Party Republican Status Announced in July 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year so he can spend more time with his family

photo Name Diane Black

Tennessee Party Republican Status Announced in August 2017 that she would run for governor this year instead of seeking reelection

photo Name Marsha Blackburn

Tennessee Party Republican Status Annnounced in October 2017 that she would run for Senate instead of seeking reelection this year

photo Name Ted Poe

Texas Party Republican Status Announced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Sam Johnson

Texas Party Republican Status Announced in January 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Jeb Hensarling

Texas Party Republican Status Announced in October 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Joe L. Barton

Texas Party Republican Status Announced in November 2017 amid a sexual misconduct scandal that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Beto O’Rourke

Texas Party Democratic Status Announced in March 2017 that he would run for Senate this year instead of seeking reelection

photo Name Lamar Smith

Texas Party Republican Status Announced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Blake Farenthold

Texas Party Republican Status Announced in December 2017, after reports that he’d settled a sexual harassment lawsuit with taxpayer money, that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Gene Green

Texas Party Democratic Status Announced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Robert W. Goodlatte

Virginia Party Republican Status Announced in November 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year

photo Name Dave Reichert

Washington Party Republican Status Announced in September 2017 that he would not seek reelection this year