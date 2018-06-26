Supreme Court upholds Trump's travel ban, bolsters president's power to block new arrivals

In its ruling, the majority said it considered but rejected that concern. “Plaintiffs allege that the primary purpose of the [travel ban] was religious animus and that the president’s stated concerns about vetting protocols and national security were but pretexts for discriminating against Muslims,” Roberts writes. “At the heart of their case is a series of statements by the president and his advisers both during the campaign and since the president assumed office. The issue, however, is not whether to denounce the president’s statements, but the significance of those statements in reviewing a presidential directive, neutral on its face, addressing a matter within the core of executive responsibility."