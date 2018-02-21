Supreme Court limits protections for corporate whistleblowers

Washington attorney Sean McKessy, who headed the SEC whistleblower office for five years, said "this is a case where corporate America should have been careful about what it wished for. It's a bad day for whistleblowers. However, it's also a bad day for corporate America, particularly for those who have created strong internal compliance systems because now individuals who suspect a securities violation would be well advised to report directly to the SEC lest they forfeit fundamental anti-retaliation protections."