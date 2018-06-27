Surprise defeat of Rep. Joe Crowley is a blow to Nancy Pelosi's House leadership team

The stunning primary defeat of New York Rep. Joe Crowley, a 10-term incumbent once seen as a likely replacement for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, is once again forcing House Democrats to address their inner divisions, including questions about who will lead them if they regain control in 2018.
Grumbling about whether Pelosi and other long-serving Democratic leaders should step aside has been getting louder in recent years, with a surprising number of new Democratic candidates saying this year that they will not back the Democrat from San Francisco for speaker if their party retakes the House.
The surprise loss by Crowley, the fourth-ranked Democrat in the House, pushes that debate front and center.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a 28-year-old Latina activist running her first campaign, beat Crowley in Tuesday’s primary in New York's 14th congressional district. She is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America and held strong appeal in the minority-majority district.
Election victories by a new generation of rising progressives like Ocasio-Cortez will increase the pressure on Democratic leaders like Pelosi. Crowley’s defeat drew comparisons to the 2014 primary loss of former House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, targeted by GOP tea party advocates as too much a part of the Republican Party’s establishment.
“I wouldn’t take anything for granted if I were in leadership now,” Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) said. “I suspect there are going to be challenges to leadership, I don’t think there’s any question.”
Pelosi urged people not to read too much into the loss, saying Ocasio-Cortez was a good fit for a district that had become more progressive.
“Nobody’s district is representative of somebody else’s district," she said, adding that the outcome is “just a sign of vitality of our party.”
While Pelosi was easily elected as minority leader in 2016, she faced the largest number of defections in her career. It’s unlikely that members will outwardly jockey for position against the powerful leader, who has said she plans to become speaker again. But some would-be rivals are likely to begin lining up support behind the scenes.
Democratic Caucus Vice-Chairwoman Linda Sanchez (D-Whittier), who is now expected to make a bid to replace Crowley as caucus chair, made waves last fall when she said on CSPAN that it’s time for new leadership in the party. It was a surprising statement from a member of leadership, especially one from California. Sanchez has been a less visible part of the leadership team since.
Sanchez said Wednesday that she hasn’t yet spoken with Crowley or the other Democrats in the caucus.
“I think that I would be a good caucus chair,” she said. “Having said that, I’m not making any announcements.”
Democrats are shocked and in disbelief about Crowley’s loss, Yarmuth said.
“All of us are a little sensitive about jumping over Joe’s body," Yarmuth said. But “if Linda decides she wants to seek that position, she would have broad support in the caucus.”
Sanchez’s name was by no means the only one circulating as a possible replacement on Capitol Hill on Wednesday morning. Yarmuth rattled off a handful of other members who could be a good fit.
A senior Democratic aide tried to downplay what Crowley’s loss means for the leadership structure in the House.
“Tonight’s developments have little practical impact on the race for the top Democratic slot since Pelosi has made clear that she’s staying put. [The] real question is which younger members of leadership will step up in their leadership roles,” he said.