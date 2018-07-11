Driverless-car makers want Congress to free them from state safety standards

The House measure would enable the Transportation secretary to grant automakers exemptions from federal motor vehicle safety standards, through a phased approach that would begin with 25,000 exemptions in the first year and increase to 100,000 by the third year. Manufacturers would have to demonstrate that their driverless cars are as safe as or safer than traditional vehicles, and states would maintain control over the registration and licensing of autonomous vehicles, in addition to overseeing crash investigations, safety inspections, and traffic laws.