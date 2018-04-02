EPA abandons fuel mileage goals and seeks to revoke California's ability to set its own standard

"The years of litigation and investment uncertainty will be far harder on the auto industry than simply living up to the fuel economy standards they once embraced," U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) warned in a statement. "The EPA is willfully ignoring the fact that these emission standards are working. Cars are becoming more fuel-efficient and consumers are saving money at the pump. … Right now, car manufacturers are on target to exceed 40 mpg by 2020 and 50 mpg by 2025. There simply is no reason to roll back that progress."