Gina Haspel will face a tough Senate confirmation hearing to run the CIA

After a life in the shadows, Gina Haspel, President Trump's nominee to run the CIA, will face the bright lights of a Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday that is expected to hinge on questions about her role in post-Sept. 11 interrogations with waterboarding and other abuses.
Haspel, who spent most of her 33-year career as an undercover officer, joined the agency's counter-terrorism division the same day Al Qaeda terrorists hijacked passenger jets and flew them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
In 2002, she briefly ran a then-secret CIA prison, called a "black site," in Thailand where terrorism suspects were subjected to what the CIA called enhanced interrogation tactics and what critics called torture.
In her opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Haspel will vow not to allow the CIA to conduct a similar detention and interrogation program if she is confirmed.
"I want to be clear," she will say, according to excerpts released Tuesday night. "Having served in that tumultuous time, I can offer you my personal commitment, clearly and without reservation, that under my leadership CIA will not restart such a detention and interrogation program."
The excerpts do not address another controversial episode from Haspel's career — her participation in the destruction of dozens of videotapes of harsh interrogations at the facility in Thailand.
As part of an unusual public relations effort intended to bolster her nomination, the CIA recently released a 2011 memo that concluded she did not break rules by drafting a cable for a supervisor who ordered the tapes shredded in 2005. That has not mollified critics who view it as another black mark on her record.
Members of the Senate committee are expected to grill Haspel on whether she believes the harsh interrogations produced actionable intelligence about terrorist plots. Democrats on the committee concluded several years ago that the program failed to produce such intelligence, but the CIA largely disagreed.
It's unclear how much can be disclosed in a public hearing. Many details remain classified, and the CIA has refused to say if Haspel participated in or oversaw the brutal questioning of terrorism suspects. That has infuriated Democrats on the committee.
"It's a cover-up from A to Z," Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said in an interview.
Haspel joined the CIA in 1985 and spent most of her career at postings in Europe, Africa and Central Asia. If confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the nation's premier spy service, something she plans to mention in her opening remarks Wednesday.
"It is not my way to trumpet the fact that I am a woman up for the top job, but I would be remiss in not remarking on it — not least because of the outpouring of support from young women at CIA who consider it a good sign for their own prospects," she will say.
Hapel also would be the first CIA director in five decades who spent her career as an operations officer and rose to lead the agency. That has won her considerable support among CIA rank and file.
More than 50 current and former intelligence officials, including a half dozen former CIA directors and acting directors from Republican and Democratic administrations, have endorsed her nomination. But 100 former military officers, including numerous retired generals, have opposed her, citing her role in the use of torture.
On Tuesday, Trump touted Haspel on Twitter as "TOUGH ON TERROR," adding that "the CIA wants her to lead them into America's bright and glorious future!"
Haspel has served as acting director since Mike Pompeo was confirmed as secretary of State last month. She is expected to win approval from the Republican-controlled Intelligence Committee but she will face a tougher path in the full Senate, where she'll likely need some support from Democrats.
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has said he will oppose her, and Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) has been away from Capitol Hill battling brain cancer, potentially eliminating Republicans' slim 51-49 majority.
Several Democrats facing reelection in states that Trump won in 2016 are under particular pressure to vote for Haspel. But one of them, Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), said Tuesday that he wouldn't support her.
"I'm not a huge fan of waterboarding," he told CNN.
Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) had what he called a "great meeting" with Haspel on Monday, and signaled he may support her. Manchen has been targeted by America First Policies, a Trump-aligned political nonprofit, and is seen as among the most vulnerable Democrats in November.
"We need proven leadership at the CIA. That's why President Trump nominated Gina Haspel," said an ad from the group. "Call Sen. Manchin. Tell him to support Gina Haspel for CIA director."
Last year, Manchin voted against Stephen Bradbury to become general counsel for the Transportation Department. Bradbury had helped prepare Justice Department memos that approved the use of waterboarding during President George W. Bush's administration.
The full Senate voted to confirm Bradbury by a vote of 50 to 47.
