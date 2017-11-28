GOP tax bill clears key committee vote despite skepticism from Republican holdouts

The GOP tax plan cleared a key hurdle Tuesday as the Senate Budget Committee voted along party lines to advance the legislation for a full floor vote, likely later this week.
Some Republicans on the committee had threatened to vote against the measure, citing concerns about its impact on the deficit and small businesses. But in the end, all Republicans voted in favor of the plan and all Democrats opposed.
President Trump arrived on Capitol Hill shortly before the vote to rally Republicans as they scramble to make last-minute revisions to the package to win GOP support.
Several Republicans have expressed concerns about the $1.5-trillion package, and two Republican senators on the budget panel, Bob Corker of Tennessee and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, had threatened to vote no.
Republicans are anxious for a year-end accomplishment after failed efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Trump’s first year and before lawmakers face voters in the 2018 midterm election.
Committee passage now puts the bill on track for a Senate vote, which is expected by Friday.
