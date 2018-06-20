House to vote on two GOP immigration bills after Trump suspends family separations on the border

A day after President Trump backtracked and suspended his policy of separating migrant families suspected of crossing illegally at the U.S.-Mexico border, House Republicans are planning a vote Thursday on an ambitious immigration bill pitched as a compromise between moderate and conservative factions of the party.
The legislation would overhaul the nation’s complex immigration system, and attempt to build consensus on an issue that has divided Republicans for years. It is less severe than a second bill that will also come up for a vote, but both are largely seen as partisan measures with dim chance of passage in the House and almost no path forward in the Senate.
The compromise bill would earmark $23 billion for construction of a border wall, a priority for Trump, and make steep cuts to legal immigration programs, a potential poison pill for Democrats.
But it also provides legal status to an estimated 800,000 immigrants brought to the country illegally as children. The status of the so-called Dreamers has been in limbo since federal courts blocked Trump’s attempts last year to rescind a temporary deportation-relief program.
As a political backlash to the family separations at the border grew, lawmakers added a provision to address the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy to prosecute all people suspected of entering the country illegally for misdemeanors.
Similar to the executive order Trump signed Wednesday, it mandates that families be detained together while adults go through criminal proceedings. It does not solve the more immediate problem of how to reunite more than 2,300 children who were taken from their parents since early May and are scattered in detention facilities across the country.
The legislation has taken on new urgency as the executive order appears to be temporary and is expected to face legal challenges in connection with the Flores agreement, a landmark 21-year-old court settlement under which immigrant minors can be detained no longer than 20 days.
Trump administration officials cited that court case when deciding to separate children from parents and guardians going through criminal proceedings. Images of toddlers crying behind chain-link fences, and reports of federal agents taking infants and young children to distant states, forced a rare retreat from the White House.
Democrats and other opponents of the administration’s policy say that court case is not the root of the problem, noting that separating families was the exception, not the rule, for most of the two decades since the Flores case was resolved.
Administration officials on Wednesday refused to say what they would do with the migrant children in three weeks should they fail to get an exemption from a court or pass legislation through Congress. Nor did the administration have plans to begin reuniting families already separated.
Speaker Paul D. Ryan brokered the agreement among House Republicans to vote on the two immigration bills.
Republican leadership has struggled for years to come together on immigration and had failed in recent months to present a deal to House Republicans, opening the door for a group of moderate lawmakers to move forward with a maneuver to force a vote — over leaders’ objections — on the issue.
Trump last week upended Republican efforts to negotiate the compromise bill, saying he would not support it. Hours after throwing the House GOP caucus into turmoil, the White House issued a statement saying, in effect, that the president had been confused.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah later issued a statement saying that Trump “fully supports” both bills. But after a meeting with House Republicans late Tuesday, Trump was unable to convince conservatives to back the compromise legislation.
The more hard-line proposal does not address family separations at the border, nor does it offer a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers. It makes steeper cuts to legal immigration programs and has little support even among Republican members.
Upon signing his executive order on Wednesday, the president said he still wants passage of a broad immigration bill, and House Republican leaders have been pushing recalcitrant members hard to support the more moderate of the immigration proposals. But most Democrats are expected to oppose it along with Republican conservatives unwilling to support granting citizenship to Dreamers.
Senate leaders from both parties also have expressed little support for the House’s approach.