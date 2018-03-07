Read Jeff Sessions' prepared remarks about California's 'sanctuary state' laws

Think about the officers knocking on a door to execute a warrant. They don't know what's on the other side. It's not fair to them to keep putting them in that situation by releasing criminal aliens into the community who shouldn't even be in the country. I sign condolence letters for law enforcement killed in the line of duty; I fundamentally reject, at my core, that we should further endanger the lives of those who risk everything for us just because some officials in California wants to violate the law in promotion of their radical agenda.