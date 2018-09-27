The three accusers who threaten Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation

President Trump picked Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh for a vacant Supreme Court seat in early July, and for a couple of months it looked as though the appeals court judge for the District of Columbia might cruise to confirmation despite the Republicans’ slim Senate majority.
Then came Christine Blasey Ford’s allegation, made public Sept. 16, that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s, when they were high school students in suburban Maryland. Kavanaugh denied the charges.
A week later came a new accusation, this one from Yale classmate Deborah Ramirez, who said Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a drunken dormitory party. Again, Kavanaugh denied the charge, saying: “This alleged event from 35 years ago did not happen.”
And it didn’t end there. This week, Julie Swetnick said she attended a 1982 house party where the Washington woman says she was gang raped. “This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone,” said Kavanaugh.
Here’s a look at the three women accusing the Supreme Court nominee.
Julie Swetnick
Time frame: High school
Allegation: Swetnick says Brett Kavanaugh was present at a 1982 house party where she was gang raped. She does not accuse Kavanaugh of participating in the assault, but said she witnessed efforts by Kavanaugh and others to get girls “inebriated and disoriented so they could then be ‘gang raped.’”
Response: Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.
Christine Blasey Ford
Time frame: High school
Allegation: Ford says that at a party, a drunken Brett Kavanaugh pinned her on a bed, groped her, tried removing her clothing and held his hand over her mouth to stifle her screams. She considers it “attempted rape.”
Response: Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.
Deborah Ramirez
Time frame: College
Allegation: Ramirez says Brett Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at close range at a drunken dormitory party when they were freshmen at Yale.
Response: Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.