Kavanaugh's accuser is willing to testify, attorney says

The woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh of a decades-old sexual assault is willing to testify publicly, her attorney said Monday morning.
“She is willing to to do whatever it takes to get her story forth,” attorney Debra Katz said of her client, Christine Blasey Ford, on the "Today" show.
Katz said Ford considers the incident, which happened when both Ford and Kavanaugh were in high school, as an “attempted rape.” Katz denied that Ford has a political motive to try to thwart President Trump’s nominee.
“No one in their right mind regardless of their motive would want to inject themselves into this process and face the kind of annihilation that she will be subjected to by those who want this nominee to go through,” Katz said. “This is not a politically motivated action.”
The White House is standing by Kavanaugh. Spokesperson Kerri Kupec on Monday recirculated a previous statement in support.
“On Friday, Judge Kavanaugh ‘categorically and unequivocally’ denied this allegation,” she said. “This has not changed. Judge Kavanaugh and the White House both stand by that statement."
White House advisor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News that Ford should be heard and allowed to testify under oath.
“This woman should not be ignored and should not be insulted,” Conway said. “She should be heard.”