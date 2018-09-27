Senate Republicans repeatedly blamed ranking Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein for not revealing earlier Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s letter detailing her allegations that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school.
Finally at the end of the day, Feinstein interrupted Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to push back.
“I did not hide Dr. Ford’s allegations. I did not leak her story,” Feinstein said. “l was given some information by a woman who was very much afraid, who asked that it be held confidential, and I held it confidential until she decided that she would come forward.”
Two White House aides applauded Sen. Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina Republican delivered an angry diatribe against Democrats at the Senate hearing Thursday on one of the sexual assault complaints against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“This is the most unethical sham since I’ve been in politics,” Graham angrily and loudly railed, accusing Democratic colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee of trying to destroy Kavanaugh’s reputation in an effort to keep him off the nation’s highest court.
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham angrily defended Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during his hearing Thursday.
“What you want to do is destroy this guy’s life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020. You’ve said that, not me,” Graham, of South Carolina, said to the Democrats on the panel.
Graham was the first GOP senator to speak for himself instead of turn their allotted time over to special counsel Rachel Mitchell.
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in his questioning period quoted Brett M. Kavanaugh’s opening statement when he said he would "welcome any kind of investigation."
"I've got a suggestion for you. Right now, turn to your left in the front row to Don McGahn, counsel to President Donald Trump. Ask him to suspend this hearing and nomination process until the FBI completes its investigation of the charges made by Dr. Ford and others."
President Trump was glued to the television and heartened by the fiery testimony of his Supreme Court nominee, aides said, as Brett M. Kavanaugh defended himself against allegations of sexual assault on Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
One senior administration official involved in the confirmation process described Kavanaugh's performance as "powerful…strong…game changing" in a text message.
The president was "happier" to see Kavanaugh defending himself so vigorously, another administration official said, as Trump had counseled Kavanaugh to do earlier in the week after the nominee and his wife appeared on Fox News.
Brett M. Kavanaugh took a page from Clarence Thomas’s defense Thursday, accusing Democratic senators and “the left” of seeking to smear his good name in order to defeat his Supreme Court nomination.
Thomas, defending himself a generation ago against charges of sexual harassment leveled by Anita Hill, denounced the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing into the accusation as a “high-tech lynching for uppity blacks.” He successfully portrayed himself, not Hill, as the victim in the process.
Kavanaugh described the current committee’s hearings as a “national disgrace,” and “grotesque and coordinated character assassination.” In emotional testimony, interrupted several times as he fought back tears, he condemned the process as a “coordinated … political hit.”
Before Brett M. Kavanaugh followed his accuser Christine Blasey Ford in testifying at the Senate Judiciary Committee, the viewers inside President Trump’s White House concluded that she had proved to be a good witness and that the hearing “was a mess” for the cause of Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court, according to one aide there.
"She's credible," the aide, insisting on anonymity given the controversy, said of Ford, while the sight of 11 white Republican men on the committee sitting by silently to let a female prosecutor question Ford "was a mess."
The president, who watched first on Air Force One while returning from New York and then at the White House, had defended Kavanaugh during a news conference on Wednesday but said he could change his mind after the hearing, depending on how Ford and Kavanaugh came off.