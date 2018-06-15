Hearing on alleged witness tampering could send Paul Manafort to jail while he awaits trial

Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, will appear in court Friday morning to face allegations of witness tampering that could land him in jail while awaiting trial.
Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III says Manafort, who was first indicted last October and has been under house arrest since then, violated the terms of his bail by reaching out to potential witnesses and providing them with false information.
The allegations led to a new indictment, released last week, accusing Manafort of obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice. Konstantin Kilimnik, a Manafort business partner who Mueller alleges has ties to Russian intelligence, was also indicted on the same charges.
Manafort, who has denied all allegations against him, was already facing nearly two dozen charges, mostly financial crimes, including tax evasion and bank fraud, and he’s awaiting separate trials in Virginia and Washington. He’s also been charged with failing to disclose his lobbying on behalf of Ukraine, a violation of the law that requires agents of foreign governments to register.
Prosecutors said Manafort and Kilimnik started reaching out to two former colleagues in February to tell them the lobbying didn’t involve work in the United States, a key factor in whether their work for Ukraine’s former Russia-aligned government violated federal law.
If U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson agrees with prosecutors that the outreach constitutes witness tampering, Manafort could be sent to jail because the conduct occurred while he was awaiting trial. He’s been primarily confined to his home in Virginia since his indictment.
Manafort’s legal team denied in a court filing last week that he tried to tamper with any witnesses.
“Mr. Manafort asked no one to provide a false affidavit or false testimony at trial, or perjure themselves, and he has not given — nor offered to give — any potential witness anything in exchange for false testimony,” they wrote.
Prosecutors said former colleagues contacted by Manafort and Kilimnik are public relations professionals who had previously worked with them to advocate for Ukraine. Manafort and Kilimnik started reaching out to them after Richard Gates, another former Manafort business partner and Trump campaign aide, pleaded guilty in February to charges of conspiracy and lying to federal agents. Gates is cooperating with the special counsel’s investigation.
“We should talk,” Manafort wrote to one of the public relations people, according to a court filing from prosecutors. “I have made clear that they worked in Europe,” a reference to former European politicians who were part of the lobbying arrangement.
The recipient of the messages provided their content to prosecutors because he was concerned that he was being asked by Manafort to provide false testimony, the court filing said.
The hearing is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EDT.