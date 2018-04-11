California's McCarthy expected to seek speaker position if Republicans keep the House

With news that House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) won't seek another term in 2018, Bakersfield Republican Kevin McCarthy is expected to make a bid for the position, assuming Republicans keep their majority.
McCarthy and Republican House Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) have quietly shored up support behind the scenes for months in case Ryan stepped down.
McCarthy's spokesman did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Regardless of which party ends up with the House majority after the midterm election, if McCarthy and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) hold their leadership positions next year, it would be the first time in history that the House speaker and House minority leader would represent the same state.
Elected to replace his mentor Bill Thomas in Congress in 2006, McCarthy ascended the ranks quickly and has been majority leader since 2014.
When restive Republicans drove Ohio Rep. John Boehner to step down as House speaker in October 2015, it was widely assumed that the Californian known for his well-honed political skills and pleasant nature would step into the role.
But he shocked the political world by abruptly dropping out of the race just hours before Republicans were expected to nominate him to succeed Boehner. Members of the highly conservative House Freedom Caucus were threatening to withhold their support unless McCarthy, who is considered more a part of the Republican establishment, embraced their pick for a new majority leader and made other concessions.
After much prompting, Ryan took the gavel instead.
But 2018 is a very different year for McCarthy, who has worked to shore up support among the conservative members once leery of him.
McCarthy also has a particularly close relationship with President Trump, who calls the congressman "My Kevin" and who could want to back a new leader he likes and respects.
