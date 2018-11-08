Democratic electoral gains will give a boost to California in fight against Trump

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra, who was elected Tuesday to the post to which he’d been appointed, said he’s eager for House Democrats to start investigating the administration’s addition of a question to the census asking if participants are U.S. citizens. His office warns that the question has the potential to deter so many people in California from participating that it could cost the state a congressional seat and billions of dollars in federal assistance. But the administration has delayed turning over information the state needs to build its case in court, and time is fast running out.